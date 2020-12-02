SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A San Joaquin County Jail inmate was caught while allegedly trying to break out of his cell over the weekend.

On November 28, while checking on inmates, a corrections officer looked into the cell of Richard Joseph Armendariz and allegedly saw him standing on a desk with his head protruding into a hole in the ceiling. Armendariz was ordered off the desk and escorted out of the cell. During the exchange, he also allegedly spit at the officer.

Armendariz had also reportedly piled up jail clothing beneath the covers of his bed to appear like he was in it. In addition to his previous charges of a felony and possessing a weapon, he now faces felony charges including damage to jail property, battery on a peace officer, and escaping jail.

Aside from damaging the ceiling, Armendariz is also accused of damaging the fire detector cage and removing a piece of metal from the back of the cell light.

