STOCKTON (CBS13) — A woman is accused of kidnapping and torturing her ex-girlfriend for weeks in her Stockton home.

Dorothy Bell was charged with 39 counts Wednesday afternoon including kidnapping, torture, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon. According to the complaint, Bell is accused of using a knife, hammer, golf club and firearm to assault her victim.

The victim was found naked with her arms bound behind her back last Friday on a front porch in Stockton.

A crisis negotiation team was called to the house in an effort to get Bell out, officials said, but she escaped to a neighboring home with three people inside in the area of River Ridge Avenue and Henry Long Boulevard. She remained in the neighbor’s home during a standoff with police until around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Bell’s bail is set at $4 million and she is due back in court on December 30.

According to the district attorney’s office, Bell previously had an open case for domestic violence on her ex-wife.

