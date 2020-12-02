SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Health Officials are working to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In Southern California, local governments have tightened restrictions and stepped-up enforcement. So could that happen here with numbers going up? Right now, Sacramento County is sitting with more than 39,000 cases, setting another record this week recording over 1,100 new infections Tuesday.

With the county already seeing an increase in cases and numbers expected to get worse as cases related to Thanksgiving gatherings and travel start trickling in, what happens now? Will the county be placing local restrictions? CBS13 is getting answers.

According to Dr. Peter Beilenson, Sacramento County’s Health Services Director, there won’t be more restrictions but there are plans towards enforcement such as fining people, not businesses.

“There are some bad actors, pandemic fatigue. There are some people who are just refusing to play ball. It’s really going after the gatherings because the gatherings a big, big component of our cases,” he said.

Governor Newsom has warned about drastic measures to slow the spread including another stay at home order. So what can be done to turn the corner to prevent a Christmas crisis?

“The single most important things you can do is wear a mask, socially distance and don’t gather period,” Dr. Beilenson said.

For Karma Washington, with the rise in cases, she anticipates stricter rules.

“We should already be seeing that. Nothing really has changed from when they closed us down opened back up closed us down again and now we are back at the same thing where we was in the beginning,” she said.

The county is reviewing an ordinance for enforcement next week. As for complete Thanksgiving numbers, we expect those by next week as well.

