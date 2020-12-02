WOODBRIDGE (CBS13) — San Joaquin County deputies are investigating after a young boy was found with a head injury after an incident late Wednesday morning.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 300 block of Sterling Street in the community of Woodbridge just after 11 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, a young boy with a head injury was found. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital with his parents by his side; his condition was unknown.

Exactly what kind of injury the boy suffered was not detailed by deputies.

Detectives have since responded to the scene and are now investigating.

No other information about the incident has been released at this point.