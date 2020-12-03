YUBA CITY (CBS13) – One person was killed and five others, including three firefighters, were injured after a home caught fire along Franklin Avenue on Wednesday, the Yuba City Fire Department said.

A single-story home in the 1000 block of Franklin Avenue, just south of Yuba City High School, caught fire shortly before 6 p.m.

Upon firefighters’ arrival, two people were still inside while one other person was able to escape. That person was taken to the hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation, the department said.

One of the individuals inside was able to find their way out through a window in the back of the home. The fire department said that person was unable to move once they got out and was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters located the third victim inside the burning home with minor-to-major burns and pulled him from the residence. The fire department said this person was declared dead later on at the hospital.

Three firefighters also suffered burn injuries but are expected to recover.

The fire caused major damage to the home and was contained within an hour, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More from CBS Sacramento: