Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after one person was shot on West Acacia Street early Thursday, the Stockton Police Department said.
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Acacia, just west of Victory Park and Haggin Museum, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital and details regarding their condition were not available.
Stockton police said they had no information regarding a suspect or motive.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department.
More from CBS Sacramento: