Comments
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Eduardo Kennedy, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Enrique Medina Martinez and Hayden Michael Peterson were arrested Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
On the morning of October 20, Kennedy was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the FoodMaxx parking lot near Watt Ave. and Antelope Rd. Deputies were called to the area after receiving reports of shots fired. Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene.
READ MORE: Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wound Outside North Highlands FoodMaxx
Officials did not release any more information about the investigation.
More from CBS Sacramento: