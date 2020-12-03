SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s the season of giving so a group of Sacramento volunteers is handing out necessities to the homeless.
The group Christmas in the Park started more than 20 years ago in Cesar Chavez Plaza. Every Christmas they start at 7 a.m. giving out bags full of toiletries, socks and gloves.
The idea is to give the most vulnerable people in our community the things they need. In addition to the essentials, the group also provides a free shopping area for clothing and other items.
“It’s amazing to see, just to come out here and witness all the people and their hearts open and the gratitude that they show just for the kindness. You know, being out here doesn’t cost you anything oher than just being here,” volunteer Jessica Jackson said.
If you want to help out, you can learn more information through Christmas in the Park’s Facebook group.