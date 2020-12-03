LODI (CBS13) – Ron Heberle is putting his Christmas decorations to good use this year. The Lodi Unified School District board member is opening his doors to several families for a holiday party.
Heberle said the holiday party will include children from the neighborhood who all go to different schools and their parents.
With nearly 2,000 active coronavirus cases and more than 500 deaths in San Joaquin, the county’s guidelines are clear: “Help slow the spread of the virus by following health orders, like wearing a mask and limiting mixing with people outside your household.”
But with less than 20% ICU bed availability in the San Joaquin Valley, California is ready to pull the brakes on gatherings altogether.
“If we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed. If we don’t act now, we will continue to see a death rate climb and more lives lost,” said Governor Gavin Newsom in a Thursday press conference.
CBS13 asked Mr. Heberle, how many people he invited to his party? He said, he wasn’t sure but anyone who received an invitation is welcome outside or inside his home.
