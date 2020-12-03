NFL Week 13 AFC East Picks: Dolphins Beat Bengals 'By Double-Digits,' Says CBS Miami's Mike CugnoThe AFC East looks a little different, with the Bills and Dolphins pushing for the postseason and the Patriots in danger of missing the playoffs.

'This Is My Last Chance To Get College Paid For:' Players React To CIF School Sport DelayNo high school sports, for now. The California Interscholastic Federation announced on Tuesday the decision to postpone practices and competition start dates until at least January 2021.

NFL Week 13 NFC North Picks: Vikings 'Going To Make The Playoffs,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe Packers have a comfortable lead in the NFC North, but the Vikings are looking more and more like a Wild Card team.

'Tennis Is Booming': USTA's Leah Friedman On The Rise Of Tennis Racquet Sales During COVID-19Tennis racquet sales have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic because it is a socially distanced sport people can still play inside or outside.