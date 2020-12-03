With the new wildfire in SoCal, it’s proof California fire season is extending into the holiday season. And that’s why firefighters are constantly training to be on the ready this morning they had a unique opportunity.

Dozens of firefighters were part of a live-fire training drill this morning off at a home along Elkhorn Boulevard.

The house was donated for the exercise. Officials say an actual structure is better than a shipping container—typically used at their practice facility because they can train on ventilating the roof to let out gases and smoke and they can conduct a simulated search for a victim going room to room. And this year—they need to be ready. Due to dry conditions, they are still seeing wildfires.

Capt. Frank Villalpando with Sacramento Fire said “There’s always a possibility to have a fire in December. The fire conditions in California this time of year are such that you can’t let your guard down. Our crews are always ready, but we can always learn a little bit. We have a saying. We’re never too old on the job to learn something new and the day you think you’ve got it all figured out is the time to retire.”