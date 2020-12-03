Comments
Update: Authorities say the girl has been found safe in Stockton.
Previous story below:
FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing nine-year-old girl considered at-risk.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Destiny Gallardo was last seen on Wednesday afternoon near Mary Graham Hall in French Camp. She was wearing a green “Minecraft” sweater and blue jeans.
Gallardo is considered at-risk due to her age, authorities say. It’s unclear why she went missing.
Anyone who sees Gallardo or knows where she might be is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (209) 468-4400.