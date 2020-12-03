  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:French Camp news, san joaquin county

Update: Authorities say the girl has been found safe in Stockton.

Previous story below:

FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing nine-year-old girl considered at-risk.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Destiny Gallardo was last seen on Wednesday afternoon near Mary Graham Hall in French Camp. She was wearing a green “Minecraft” sweater and blue jeans.

Gallardo is considered at-risk due to her age, authorities say. It’s unclear why she went missing.

Anyone who sees Gallardo or knows where she might be is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (209) 468-4400.

Comments

Leave a Reply