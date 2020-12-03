GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A 75-year-old Grass Valley man arrested on Thursday is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Richard Colombini was arrested at his home and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility and is being held on $100,000 bail.
Several pieces of electronics and hidden storage devices containing child porn were located inside the home. The sheriff’s office said over 6,000 images of child porn from the last several years were discovered.
The sheriff’s office said it received a tip in October regarding child porn possibly being distributed in the county.
Detectives with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Sacramento Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force worked together in executing a search warrant at Colombini’s home in the 16000 block of Sisley Court.
Colombini faces charges of possessing and distributing child porn.
