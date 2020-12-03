SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Jennifer Thomas was cutting hair Thursday for what could be one of her last few clients over the next three weeks.

She’s already preparing to reschedule appointments for the month of December.

“It will greatly affect us before Christmas. It’s our busiest time of the season for hairstylists,” Thomas said.

Many businesses like hair salons will soon face another stay-at-home order. This order is different from the last as it’s based on intensive care unit capacity for regional hospitals.

A regional hospital’s ICU capacity falling below 15% availability will trigger the latest stay-at-home order for that area. Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Thursday that it could happen in 48 hours.

While the stay-at-home order is divided into five regions, this is where some counties stand. In San Joaquin County, hospitalization numbers are already rising.

“ICU capacity is operating at 113% so we are definitely getting our higher numbers that we saw over the summer,” said Marissa Mata, an EMS Specialist with San Joaquin County EMS Agency.

In Sacramento County, ICU bed availability is just 16%.

Under the new stay-at-home order, schools that are already open for in-person learning can remain open along with critical infrastructure businesses. Retail stores may stay open but at 20% capacity. As for restaurants they will have to go back to take out and delivery only.

As for Thomas, she just wants to work.

“All of us are essential. Anybody who makes money to support their family is considered essential,” she said.

The state said that once a regional stay-at-home order is triggered, the shutdown will last 3 weeks, thereafter, there will be weekly assessments.

