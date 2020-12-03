LINCOLN (CBS13) – Officers arrested two adults and one minor accused of assaulting and robbing a 69-year-old bicyclist early Thursday morning, the Lincoln Police Department said.
Lincoln resident Anthony Pintarelli, 23, and Stockton resident Luis Arroyo, 26, face charges of robbery, elder abuse and conspiracy. The 16-year-old, from Stockton, faces similar charges and was booked into the Auburn Juvenile Detention Facility.
The assault and robbery happened at the intersection of Twelve Bridges Drive and Stonebridge Boulevard. The victim provided investigators with information that led officers to a home where the suspect vehicle was found in the garage, the department said.
All three suspects were found inside the residence and taken into custody.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
More from CBS Sacramento: