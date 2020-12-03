MODESTO (CBS13) — A young girl’s grandfather has been arrested after her death in an apparent case of neglect, police say.
Modesto police say, back on Tuesday morning, officers responded to an apartment along the 2200 block of Standiford Avenue to do a security check. A family member had called authorities, worried about the whereabouts of a 20-month-old girl after finding out that the child’s guardian was being treated at a medical facility in Bakersfield.
Officers soon discovered the girl dead inside the apartment, police say. While an official cause of death is still being investigated, officers noted obvious signs of neglect.
The child’s guardian has been identified as 42-year-old Modesto resident Bryan Hicks, her grandfather.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Suspect Accused Of Kidnapping, Torturing Ex-Girlfriend For Weeks In Stockton Home
- Sheriff: Woodbridge Elementary Student Dies By Suicide During Online Class
- Man Confronts Alleged Thief Taking Off With Catalytic Converter: ‘He Needs To Be Caught’
Hicks has since been arrested and is facing charges of voluntary manslaughter and child abuse. He has been booked into Stanislaus County Jail and is being held on $150,000 bail.