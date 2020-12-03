NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in finding one of the suspects who stole more than $18,000 of equipment from a Newcastle business.

The burglary happened back in the early morning hours of Nov. 22. As caught on surveillance video, two people got into a locked building and started stealing equipment. The suspects also took off with a company truck.

Thanks to the surveillance video, one of the suspects was identified as a former employee of the business – 35-year-old Rocklin resident Carlos Tacdol, who was fired back in October.

Tacdol was reportedly trying to sell the stolen equipment. The stolen truck was later found abandoned in a parking lot off Stanford Ranch Road in Rocklin – just one mile from Tacdol’s home.

Then, on Nov. 25, detectives spotted Tacdol near his Rocklin home and tailed him to Citrus Heights. There, Tacdol – who was still wearing the same jacket that was seen in the burglary surveillance video – was pulled over and detectives searched his car.

Some of the items allegedly stolen during the burglary were discovered in Tacdol’s car. Tacdol was arrested and is now facing charges of conspiracy, grand theft, burglary and vehicle theft.

Detectives are still looking for the second suspect from the Nov. 22 burglary. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.