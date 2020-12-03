Comments
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – An investigation into the sexual assault of three young children has resulted in two arrests, the Citrus Heights Police Department said on Thursday.
Robert Mathis, 33, and Erin Mathis, 36, both face multiple counts of lewd acts with a child under 10 years of age and possession of obscene matter, authorities said.
Citrus Heights police said the three victims are between the ages of 3 and 10. Two of them were related to the suspects and the other was a family friend, investigators said.
Anyone with information on Robert and Erin Mathis or who may know of more potential victims is asked to contact the Citrus Heights Police Department.
