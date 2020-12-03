  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested the suspect in a Thanksgiving Day burglary at Whitney High School.

Rocklin police say, with the help of school resource officers, detectives were able to identify the suspect in the Nov. 26 burglary as 24-year-old Kyle McCray.

Exactly what was taken in the burglary is unclear.

On Tuesday, officers arrested McCray without incident in Roseville. It’s unclear if any of the items stolen were recovered.

McCray is now being held in Placer County Jail on $30,000 bail.

