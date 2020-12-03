Each holiday season, there’s no mistaking the sound of the Salvation Army’s bell and iconic red kettle on street corners and outside local retailers. It’s a symbol of goodwill and a reminder of what Christmas is all about.

Last holiday season, The Salvation Army raised more than $126 million nationally through red kettles. But this year, with stores closed, people staying indoors, and those who venture out carrying less cash and coins — all because of COVID-19 — there could be a 50 percent decrease in donations. This decrease would mean limited daily services for the most vulnerable and a reduction in help during disasters.

In order to prevent this, The Salvation Army is going digital with its first-ever Virtual Red Kettle. This new donation tool allows the community to support their neighbors in need and help them participate in the traditional red kettle experience — all from the comfort of their homes.

HOW DO DONATE

Visit virtualredkettle.org and scroll down to the directory of 31 Virtual Red Kettles in Northern California, then click on a city or county name. Donations given to a particular location stay in that community.

A gift of $25 provides a toy for two children this Christmas. A gift of $100 provides three people with a warm place to sleep. When you click the donate button, you’ll hear an actual Salvation Army bell ring!

Here are some other ways you can donate right now:

Give cash, change or use Apple Pay or Google Pay at an in-person red kettle beginning in mid-November

Sign up to become a bell ringer at volunteer.usawest.org (The Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated COVID-19 safety protocols)

Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999

Make a donation to The Salvation Army at rescue.gosalarmy.org

WHAT DOES THE SALVATION ARMY DO?

Helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.

Provides food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothes and shelters people in need

Operates at 7,600 centers of operation around the country

For more information about America’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow them on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.