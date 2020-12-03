Each holiday season, there’s no mistaking the sound of the Salvation Army’s bell and iconic red kettle on street corners and outside local retailers. It’s a symbol of goodwill and a reminder of what Christmas is all about.
Last holiday season, The Salvation Army raised more than $126 million nationally through red kettles. But this year, with stores closed, people staying indoors, and those who venture out carrying less cash and coins — all because of COVID-19 — there could be a 50 percent decrease in donations. This decrease would mean limited daily services for the most vulnerable and a reduction in help during disasters.
In order to prevent this, The Salvation Army is going digital with its first-ever Virtual Red Kettle. This new donation tool allows the community to support their neighbors in need and help them participate in the traditional red kettle experience — all from the comfort of their homes.
HOW DO DONATE
Visit virtualredkettle.org and scroll down to the directory of 31 Virtual Red Kettles in Northern California, then click on a city or county name. Donations given to a particular location stay in that community.
A gift of $25 provides a toy for two children this Christmas. A gift of $100 provides three people with a warm place to sleep. When you click the donate button, you’ll hear an actual Salvation Army bell ring!
Here are some other ways you can donate right now:
- Give cash, change or use Apple Pay or Google Pay at an in-person red kettle beginning in mid-November
- Sign up to become a bell ringer at volunteer.usawest.org (The Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated COVID-19 safety protocols)
- Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999
- Make a donation to The Salvation Army at rescue.gosalarmy.org
WHAT DOES THE SALVATION ARMY DO?
- Helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.
- Provides food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothes and shelters people in need
- Operates at 7,600 centers of operation around the country
For more information about America’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow them on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.