STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers have arrested two people after a shooting and chase in Stockton early Thursday morning.

Stockton police say, just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Madison and West Acacia streets to investigate a reported shooting. Officers encountered the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over, but they took off.

A chase then followed. The suspects eventually got out and ran when their vehicle was disabled, but it’s unclear if it crashed or if officers stopped it.

The suspects were eventually caught after a search of the area, officers say. A gun apparently used by the suspects was also found by officers.

In total, police say two homes were hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Two men – 21-year-old Darion McKinney and 31-year-old Kevin Littlejohn – are facing charges of evading, weapons, hit-and-run, conspiracy, and shooting into a dwelling.