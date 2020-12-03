  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Fair Oaks News

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — A crash involving several cars left a big mess on Sunrise Boulevard in Fair Oaks early Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol says a car was headed southbound on Sunrise Boulevard when, for an unknown reason, it crossed over the center median and crashed into some oncoming cars.

In total, authorities say five cars were damaged in the crash. A tree and a road sign were also damaged.

Officers say the crash only resulted in minor injuries.

More from CBS Sacramento:

A lane of Sunrise Boulevard was closed through 7 a.m. as officers investigated the incident and crews cleaned up the debris but has since reopened.

Comments

Leave a Reply