FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — A crash involving several cars left a big mess on Sunrise Boulevard in Fair Oaks early Thursday morning.
California Highway Patrol says a car was headed southbound on Sunrise Boulevard when, for an unknown reason, it crossed over the center median and crashed into some oncoming cars.
In total, authorities say five cars were damaged in the crash. A tree and a road sign were also damaged.
Officers say the crash only resulted in minor injuries.
A lane of Sunrise Boulevard was closed through 7 a.m. as officers investigated the incident and crews cleaned up the debris but has since reopened.