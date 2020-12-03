YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested three people accused of working together to rob an elderly man in Yuba City who thought he was stopping to help a distraught woman.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Nov. 16, an elderly man spotted a woman crying on the side of the road near Lincoln Road and Walton Avenue. The man pulled over, talked with the woman and agreed to give her a ride.

However, just as he was about to pull out, a different vehicle pulled up and blocked the path. A knife-wielding suspect then got out and demanded the elderly man’s property.

The suspects — including the woman — eventually took off with the man’s credit cards, cellphone, car keys, and a large amount of cash.

One of the victim’s credit cards was used in Yuba City, investigators say.

Detectives have since been able to identify the suspects as 34-year-old Jacqueline Ellison, 34-year-old Cornelius Lee and 38-year-old Eric Carranza – all Yuba City residents. All three have now been arrested.

The group is facing charges of robbery, identity theft, and assault with a deadly weapon.