FOLSOM (CBS13) — Music by firepits, tables and tents, even lights to set the mood — just when Folsom restaurants were getting used to outdoor dining, they’re prepping to pivot to dinners on the go.

“Just kind of heartbreaking for the amount of money that we spent. It’s a question of how much money can you lose? When do restaurants say enough is enough and just shut down,” said Jeff Back, owner of Back Bistro.

Back Bistro already spent $10,000 to set up their outdoor dining. Now Back is trying to sell kegs of beer and get as much food off the shelves with the possibility of the next shut down coming in days or weeks.

“It’s all the questions of do we keep staff on, do schedule them next week, do we order food, how much money are we going to lose if we have to shut down,” Back explained.

Back said whatever happens next, he will follow the state’s orders.

The state’s new regional stay-at-home order is delivering another blow to Julane Simmons and her hair salon she runs out of a single suite. She is contemplating staying open despite the potential closure.

“You have to weigh is that worth losing your license,” she said. “I respect what is going on completely, but I feel unless you have skin in this game that your livelihood is going to be cut off and you have been shut down, you don’t really understand.”

It’s a decision her fellow hairdressers who share space in her building have already made.

“They are not closing down,” she said. “We can’t, they cant, there is no way to make a living.”

Folsom Mayor Sarah Aquino is concerned about the pain the new rules will inflict on small businesses

“It’s going to be devastating for them. We have to do everything we can to support them,” she said.

Despite battling her own serious case of COVID, she still thinks any restrictions should be issued based on community cases rather than counties and regions.

“If a part of the county is performing okay and the numbers are pretty good then that part of the county can continue to operate safely,” she said.

Despite the temptation not to comply, Brissa & Co explains they don’t want to risk losing their liquor licenses, leaving them at the mercy of state orders.

“We don’t even know how long we are going to stay closed. We don’t even know how long we are going to survive,” said manager, Aldo Pallares.

The Folsom Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to shop local and get their Christmas shopping done early to get ahead of the shutdown.