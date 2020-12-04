PENN VALLEY (CBS13) – An investigation into a robbery at a Dollar General in Penn Valley resulted in two arrests and a search for a third suspect, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

Joseph Warren Madigan, 32, of Sacramento, was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility where he faces charges of conspiracy and violation of parole. A 17-year-old boy was arrested for robbery and was found to be reported missing out of Fresno County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reports of the robbery came in at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities said. The arrested minor allegedly left the store with several items that were unpaid for and was confronted by a store clerk.

Deputies said the suspect made statements leading the clerk to believe the suspect had a gun. The clerk also alerted law enforcement to a U-Haul truck believed to be associated with the individuals, but the suspect and truck were gone before law enforcement arrived at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities located the U-Haul truck a short time later behind the Shell gas station on Penn Valley Drive where they found and arrested the 17-year-old boy.

More from CBS Sacramento:

A 17-year-old girl, who was with the boy near the U-Haul truck, ran away from the scene when deputies tried to speak with her. According to the sheriff’s office, homeowners in the area said they saw her accompanied by a man who was later identified as Madigan.

Not long after that call, another homeowner called 9-1-1 and reported that they had Madigan held at gunpoint on their property.

The teen girl was not located and an investigation into her whereabouts is underway.

Madigan was also found to have had a felony warrant out of Sacramento County.