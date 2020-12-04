Comments
LODI (CBS13) — A 56-year-old man has died after being shot several times in Lodi on Thursday night, authorities say.
Lodi police say, a little after 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting along the 300 block of Acacia Street. At the scene, they found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds.
Medics soon rushed the man to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives have canvassed the neighborhood and are now following up on leads. However, no suspect information was given.
The man’s name is not being released at this point.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 333-6727.