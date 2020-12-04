  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives say a Stockton man is suspected of sexually assaulting at least 11 people – and they are still looking for more possible victims.

On Thursday, US Marshals arrested 20-year-old Marquis Armstrong on multiple sexual assault charges.

Investigators say the first alleged victim came forward back in June 2020. Since then, a total of alleged 11 victims of Armstrong have been identified.

According to the San Joaquin County Jail booking log, Armstrong has been booked on a slew of sex assault charges ranging from rape, sexual battery, and lewd acts with a child under 14.

Detectives believe there are still more victims who have yet to come forward. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 937-8323 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Armstrong is being held at San Joaquin County Jail on $3,000,000 bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply