STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives say a Stockton man is suspected of sexually assaulting at least 11 people – and they are still looking for more possible victims.
On Thursday, US Marshals arrested 20-year-old Marquis Armstrong on multiple sexual assault charges.
Investigators say the first alleged victim came forward back in June 2020. Since then, a total of alleged 11 victims of Armstrong have been identified.
According to the San Joaquin County Jail booking log, Armstrong has been booked on a slew of sex assault charges ranging from rape, sexual battery, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
Detectives believe there are still more victims who have yet to come forward. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 937-8323 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.
Armstrong is being held at San Joaquin County Jail on $3,000,000 bail.