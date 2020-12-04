FOLSOM (CBS13) — A Folsom teenager was arrested Friday in connection to a drive-by shooting at a house last weekend, police said.
According to Folsom police, a suspect shot at a man standing outside of a house in the 200 block of Montrose Drive on Sunday. The bullet did not hit the man but traveled through a window into an occupied living room/dining room and through a wall into an empty bedroom. Police said several people were eating dinner in the dining room at the time of the shooting, but no one was hit.
Folsom police detectives identified Miguel Lemas as the suspect and arrested him Friday without incident. Detectives believe the shooting was gang-related.
Police say residential surveillance camera footage was crucial in this investigation.
