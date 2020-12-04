MODESTO (CBS13) — One person has died and two others have been rushed to the hospital after a two-alarm fire at a Modesto mobile home park early Friday morning.
Modesto Fire says, just before 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park along South Seventh Street. Crews quickly found that two trailers were being engulfed in flames, while two others were threatened.
Some power lines were also down, crews say, complicating the firefight. Still, firefighters went on the offensive to try and contain the flames and search for people.
A second-alarm was soon called to get more resources to the scene.
Firefighters say two people were transported from the scene with first and second-degree burns. A third person who was unaccounted for was later found dead in the fire, authorities say.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Nevada County Man Tackles, Punches Bear To Save His Rescue Dog Buddy
- Stockton Kid Becomes ‘Santa’s Mailman’ While He Waits For Make-A-Wish Mailman Dreams To Come True
- Businesses Contemplating If They Will Comply With New Pending Stay-At-Home Order
Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.