MODESTO (CBS13) — One person has died and two others have been rushed to the hospital after a two-alarm fire at a Modesto mobile home park early Friday morning.

Modesto Fire says, just before 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park along South Seventh Street. Crews quickly found that two trailers were being engulfed in flames, while two others were threatened.

“That’s all I seen is big flames coming out of the window and people yelling thinking people are still in there,” said Mardella Boyd.

Boyd says the blaze was so big it engulfed several nearby trailers.

“It was big. It came all the way over here, took out these two trailers here, and almost took out my friends,” she said.

Some power lines were also down, crews say, complicating the firefight. Still, firefighters went on the offensive to try and contain the flames and search for people.

A second-alarm was soon called to get more resources to the scene.

Fire investigators say a couple, their young kids, and their adult son in his 20s all escaped, but the son went back inside to rescue the family’s pets. Sadly he never made it back out. His parents suffered first- and second-degree burns and smoke inhalation.

A total of nine people have been displaced after the fire, authorities say.

Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.