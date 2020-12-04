REDDING, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — Redding police shot and killed a Yuba County woman after she struck an officer with her car, trapping him under a tire, authorities said Thursday.

Officers were called to the Discovery Village shopping center in Redding Wednesday evening, where a 62-year-old woman was yelling and cursing at patrons and store management at MOD Pizza, a police statement said.

The woman finally left but continued to cause a disturbance in the parking lot for about 20 minutes before a security guard who had confronted her called police, the statement said. Two Redding police officers arrived at the scene and found the woman in the driver’s seat of a car.

Police said she nearly hit an officer, then backed up, hitting an officer with a front tire. He fell down and was pinned under the tire, police said.

To keep the car from moving, the other officer shot out a tire, then shot at the woman and fatally wounded her, police said.

The officer who was struck by her car was treated at a hospital. He was released and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

On Friday, the coroner’s office confirmed the woman’s identity as 62-year-old Marysville resident Dolores Hernandez.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

