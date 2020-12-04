SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley has dropped below 15%, meaning the state’s new regional stay-at-home order will take effect Saturday.

According to the California Department of Public Health, the regional stay-at-home order will go into effect within 24 hours in regions with less than 15% ICU availability. On Friday, the state announced Southern California and San Joaquin Valley Regions both hit that threshold.

CDPH said the San Joaquin Valley region’s ICU capacity on Friday was 14.1% while Southern California only reported 13.1% capacity. That means new restrictions take effect Saturday at 12:59 p.m. in Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne counties.

Under the stay-at-home order, the state will order the closure of all hair salons and barbershops, bars, breweries and distilleries, casinos and indoor and outdoor playgrounds.

Restaurants would be limited to take-out and delivery only, while retailers must limit customers inside their stories to 20% capacity during the busy holiday shopping season.

The Greater Sacramento region has not yet met that threshold, so it will not be under the order yet. On Friday, the Sacramento region’s ICU capacity was at 21.4%, according to CDPH.

But some counties within the region, including Sutter, Yuba and Yolo, are adopting their own health advisories as positivity rates climb and ICU capacity dwindles. The local restrictions are similar to that state’s regional stay-at-home order, discouraging gatherings of any size and encouraging restaurants to switch to take-out only.

Several Bay Area counties also moved ahead with adopting their own regional stay-at-home order on Friday ahead of any state action.

Yuba-Sutter’s advisory will be in effect through Dec. 28.

California reported 22,018 new coronavirus cases Friday and 145 fatalities.