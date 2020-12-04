Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Stockton shooting that left a man dead Thursday morning.
Stockton police said, just before 8 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of W. Acacia Street to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a 35-year-old man who had been shot was found.
The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he was later pronounced dead.
No suspect information was released at the time. However, later Thursday night, police announced that detectives had arrested 29-year-old Tirrell Butler in connection to the shooting.
Butler has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing homicide charges.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear.