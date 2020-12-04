Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for the suspects who fired several shots at a home that had seven people inside, the Stockton Police Department said on Friday.
The shooting happened just after midnight in the 400 block of East Pine Street, just west of the San Joaquin Catholic and Stockton Rural cemeteries.
An unknown number of suspects in a silver car drove up to and fired shots at the residence, police said.
Two adults – a 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman – along with 5 children were inside but were uninjured.
No further information regarding the suspects was available.
