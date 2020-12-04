Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A teenager is in critical condition after he was shot in a fast-food drive-thru Friday afternoon, police said.
Stockton Police say the 15-year-old male was shot around 4 p.m. in the Burger King drive-thru on N. Wilson Way. A suspect reportedly walked up to the vehicle and began firing, hitting just the teen, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
The suspect, who has not been identified, ran from the scene, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.