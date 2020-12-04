TURLOCK (CBS13) – Two suspected porch pirates have been arrested in Turlock for allegedly pilfering packages from porches throughout the city.

On Thursday at 4:20 p.m., Turlock police officers were patrolling and spotted a white Ford SUV matching one that had been posted about several times on social media, and claimed to be associated with package thefts, they say.

The officers say they stopped the SUV for vehicle code violations and inside found packages that were reportedly stolen from multiple addresses, according to a Turlock Police Department statement. Donald Cool, 47, was arrested on suspicion of theft and driving on a suspended license, and Andrea Rubio, 39, was arrested on suspicion of theft and narcotics charges.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of Cool and Rubio, police urge you to call Turlock Police Officer Dominic Hernandez at (209) 668-6541 to make a police report and/or claim your packages.

The Turlock Police Department would like to remind everyone that porch pirates are on the prowl looking for your holiday deliveries. Please schedule your deliveries to arrive when you know you will be home, to a neighbor who is home to accept them, or to a delivery locker to ensure they don’t get stolen.