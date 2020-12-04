WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Yolo County announced on Friday new restrictions ahead of Christmas as the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

The new restrictions go into effect on Dec. 6 and are in line with the regional stay-at-home order Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday for regions with intensive care unit capacities dropping below 15%. All counties in a region that drops below 15% capacity must enforce the new restrictions.

Though Yolo County does not currently fit that threshold, the county opted to get out in front of any potential spikes by putting these restrictions in place.

“Yolo County hospitals are running out of ICU beds,” said Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “If more people become infected with coronavirus, we are facing the reality of not having enough resources to adequately treat them. We have to act now to slow the spread by limiting high-risk activities that bring people close together, especially when they aren’t wearing masks.”

The new restrictions are as follows:

Gatherings: a gathering of any size are strongly discouraged. Only outdoor gatherings are permitted.

Restaurants and wineries: may remain open outdoors but those seated at a single table are limited to household members only. Tables must be a minimum of 6 feet apart.

Indoor retail establishments: may remain open but must operate at 20% capacity with access strictly metered to ensure compliance. This includes all retail, including grocery stores.

Gyms and fitness centers: may remain open outdoors only but face coverings are required at all times with the exception of aquatic activities such as swimming.

Sports (including youth, adult recreational, collegiate and professional): limited to drills and conditioning only, with physical distancing, and only outdoors. All competitive games, scrimmages, and similar activities that do not allow for physical distancing are not allowed.

“Even where activities are still permitted, individuals should minimize exposure to people they don’t live with,” Sisson said. “For example, restaurants will stay open outdoors, but only people who live together should dine together. COVID risk is higher now than it has ever been, so people must reconsider their activities in light of this changing context.”

Yolo County joins several Bay Area counties – San Francisco, Santa Clara, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda – in adopting the new restrictions before they are required to do so.

The holiday season has drawn much concern from health officials as large family gatherings are high-risk scenarios for spikes in virus cases.

