YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Yuba and Sutter county officials are preemptively instituting their own new coronavirus public health advisory ahead of the seemingly inevitable Stay at Home order outlined by the state this week.

The advisory, which will go into effect on Monday, echoes the state’s regional Stay at Home order in that in-person dining – whether indoor or outdoor – will not be allowed.

Further, all grades of students in Yuba and Sutter will go back to full distance learning.

Residents are also being urged to limit their visits to places like grocery stores to once a week.

“As a physician, epidemiologist and your public health officer I am convinced the current health advisory is the right course of action,” said Yuba-Sutter Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu in a statement. “I am keenly aware of the burdens placed on local businesses, individuals and families, and I do not make these decisions lightly.”

County health officials say they are seeing some of the worst test positivity rates in the state – with nearly one in five people testing positive for COVID-19. Hospitalizations due to coronavirus have also tripled in Yuba and Sutter counties over the past few weeks, officials said.

As of Friday, health officials also said there are no ICU beds available at Adventist-Rideout hospital.

The Stay at Home order outlined by state leaders earlier this week goes until effect when a specific region has less than 15 percent ICU capacity. Yuba-Sutter belongs to the greater Sacramento Region as part of the order, but the rest of the area has not instituted restrictions yet.

Several Bay Area counties also moved ahead with adopting their own regional stay-at-home order on Friday ahead of any state action.

Yuba-Sutter’s advisory will be in effect through Dec. 28.