LODI (CBS13) – Three men have been arrested in connection to the November killing of beloved liquor store clerk Gurminder Singh Parmar, the Lodi Police Department announced late Friday night.

Sheridan Thomas, 20, Maleek Carter-Rea, 19 and Larry Thornton, 19, all from Stockton, are all facing charges related to the murder of Parmar and robbery of Tokay Liquors on E. Lockeford Street, authorities said.

All three are being held with no bail at the San Joaquin County Jail.

On Nov. 13, officers responding to Tokay Liquors found the 56-year-old Parmar – better known to customers as Gary – shot and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parmar’s killing sparked an influx of messages and prayers from friends and customers who knew him. Messages read “goodbye my friend” and “God bless your wife and family.”

Thomas and Carter-Rea each face additional charges of conspiracy. Thomas was found to be a prohibited person in possession of a gun and Carter-Rea was charged for violating parole.

The Stockton Police Department assisted Lodi police in the arrests of the three suspects.

Investigators are still seeking information on Parmar’s killing and ask that anyone with information relevant to the shooting contact the Lodi Police Department.

