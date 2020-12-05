SANTA ROSA (CBS13) – A 23-year-old transient was arrested for allegedly stealing a hearse that had just delivered a casket for service at a Santa Rosa church, authorities said.
Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary workers delivered the casket inside of St. Rose Church on 10th Street and returned back outside to find that the hearse was gone, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
Officers said this happened at around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday.
At around 3 p.m., Santa Rosa police found the hearse at a Motel 6 along Cleveland Avenue, just west of Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.
The suspect – Alberto Torres-Morales – was spotted driving out of the motel parking lot and pulled over by police. Torres-Morales was detained and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of grand theft auto and violating parole.
