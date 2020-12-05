SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Cars were vandalized, objects were thrown and over 150 Sacramento police officers stood between President Donald Trump supporters and protesters at the Capitol in downtown Sacramento on Saturday.
As tensions ran high, two opposing groups tossed fireworks, glass bottles and liquids at each other as law enforcement tried to keep them separated, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Demonstrators from both groups pointed lasers into officers’ eyes as officers tried to keep the separation, authorities said.
Sacramento police said one group left the area and began vandalizing multiple cars – breaking windows, slashing tires and even throwing eggs inside of one woman’s vehicle. Police said the vandalism reports are under investigation.
Multiple altercations also took place but were broken up by law enforcement.
Sacramento police said no arrests were made during the demonstrations and there were no injuries to demonstrators or law enforcement.
