FOLSOM (CBS13) – The pandemic isn’t pushing down the holiday spirit in old Folsom. The city’s entire historic district is lit from one end to the other.

It’s quite a sight for 15-month-old Sam Minasyan. Sitting back in his little red wagon pulled by Mom, he has nothing to do but take in the sights and sounds of Historic Folsom.

“For me, it’s heartwarming. I love it. It’s the first year he understands what’s going on, so it’s great,” said Nora Minasyan.

That’s exactly why Michael Dickenson went to work stringing lights all across old Folsom. Using his own time and money, Michael Dickenson wanted to give back to his community during a time of need.

“With the lights, it encourages people to come down and the vendors are open later to hopefully bring in more revenue,” said Dickenson.

Dickenson, a local business owner, knows the price his neighbors have paid during the pandemic.

“It’s been something to kind of help us get in that festive mood. It’s been rough with the COVID. It’s a positive, like something to be happy about,” said Jim Snook, owner of Snooks Chocolate Factory. “It absolutely does help, if you can give anyone a reason to come down.”

“It’s been a real struggle and so sad to watch happen. It’s so personal because these are small business owners,” Executive Director of the Folsom Historic District Association Judy Collinsworth told CBS13.

While the community had to cancel some of its holiday festivities because of the pandemic, they’re hopeful the lights will still lure people out to the ice skating rink, shops and even to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“This could not have come at a better year this year to showcase all of his lighting and his skills. It’s been really fun,” said Collinsworth.

“If we can save one business down here, it’s all worth it. But more important, it’s about the kids being able to get out and have a little bit of normalcy in their lives,” said Dickenson.