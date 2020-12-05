SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It may be December, but fire season is not over yet. Due to elevated fire danger, several Northern California communities may lose power early next week.
Pacific Gas and Electric said forecasted high winds and dry conditions may prompt power shutoffs in parts of 16 counties Monday. The Public Safety Power Shutoff event could impact more than 92,000 people across the state, with nearly half of the shutoffs in the Greater Sacramento region.
As of Friday, 35,000 customers in El Dorado County are projected to lose power Monday. Nearly 25,000 customers in Placer County may also be affected.
The high fire-risk conditions are forecasted to arrive late Sunday evening, continuing into Monday morning and peaking during the day Monday, PG&E said in a release Friday evening.
Counties that may be impacted include Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Kern, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sonoma, Tulare, Tuolumne and Yuba. PG&E says the Sierra foothills, North Bay mountains and parts of the Central Coast have the highest probability of being impacted.
You can learn more about the potential PSPS event and check if your house will be impacted here.
More from CBS Sacramento:
And Gavin Mussolini wants to do away with gasoline automobiles…HAHAHA!!!
Can’t make this stuff up!