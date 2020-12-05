Report: Boy's Video And Audio Were Not Turned Off During ShootingThe Woodbridge Elementary principal told the Lodi Sentinel that the 11-year-old boy did not have his camera turned off nor was his audio muted when he shot himself during distance learning Wednesday. The family also tells the newspaper they believe the shooting was an accident, not suicide. The sheriff's office is investigating.

19 hours ago

Family Talks Mental Health Support After Woman Killed In Redding Police ShootingCell phone video shows the chaos leading up to the moment Redding police shot and killed a Marysville woman.

20 hours ago

Farm Donates Christmas Trees To People In NeedYou'll pay a pretty penny for a Christmas tree, but some can't afford one this year. Many are struggling with less or no work during the pandemic – that's why Fudge Factory Farm is donating Christmas trees to people in need.

20 hours ago

CBS13 Investigates: California Still Storing Newborn DNA Without ConsentIt’s a little known fact: California stores newborn blood spot (NBS) samples from every child born in the state. Parents don’t have to consent, so many don’t even know.

21 hours ago

Most Dovewood Court Homes Go Dark Amid COVID-19 ConcernsOne of Sacramento County's most popular Christmas light displays is dark this year in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

21 hours ago