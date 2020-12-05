  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCollege Football
    8:30 PMCBS13 News
    9:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for two suspects who robbed a home at gunpoint overnight, the Stockton Police Department announced on Saturday.

Stockton police said the robbery happened at around 2 a.m. in the 7500 block of N. El Dorado Street, just west of Angel Cruz Park.

Two armed suspects – only described as Hispanic men – entered the home of a 63-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man through the garage door, police said. The suspects then allegedly ransacked the home and left with the victims’ property.

No further information regarding the suspects was released.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the robbery is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply