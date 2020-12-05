Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for two suspects who robbed a home at gunpoint overnight, the Stockton Police Department announced on Saturday.
Stockton police said the robbery happened at around 2 a.m. in the 7500 block of N. El Dorado Street, just west of Angel Cruz Park.
Two armed suspects – only described as Hispanic men – entered the home of a 63-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man through the garage door, police said. The suspects then allegedly ransacked the home and left with the victims’ property.
No further information regarding the suspects was released.
Anyone who may have information relevant to the robbery is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department.
