STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department is still searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy, who was gunned down while in a Burger King drive-thru with his mother on Friday.
A suspect walked up to the family’s car and shot the teen multiple times through the passenger side window at the Burger King along N. Wilson Way, police said. The boy died later on at an area hospital.
The identity of the victim has also not yet been released.
“All that she was doing was sitting inside her vehicle with her son in the drive-thru wanting to order food,” Stockton Police Department spokesperson Joe Silva said of the victim’s mother.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Stockton Police Department.
“If the suspect is doing this in daylight hours at a Burger King drive-thru, what else is this suspect capable of doing? If you saw something you’ve got to say something,” Silva said.
More from CBS Sacramento: