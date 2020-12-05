STOCKTON (CBS13) — A teenager who was shot in a Stockton fast-food drive-thru Friday afternoon has died, police said.

Stockton Police say the 15-year-old boy was in a vehicle with his mother in the Burger King drive-thru on N. Wilson Way when a suspect walked up to the passenger side of the vehicle and fired multiple shots, hitting the teen.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. His mother was not injured in the shooting.

Detectives do not believe this was a random shooting. The suspect, who has not been identified, ran from the scene, police said. No other information about the shooting or the suspect has been released.

“All that she was doing was sitting inside her vehicle with her son in the drive-thru wanting to order food,” Stockton Police Department spokesperson Joe Silva said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Stockton Police Department.

“If the suspect is doing this in daylight hours at a Burger King drive-thru, what else is this suspect capable of doing? If you saw something you’ve got to say something,” Silva said.

This shooting is the fifth homicide in Stockton in the past five days. The city has had 50 this year, compared to 34 last year. The record of 71 homicides was set in 2012.

“We’ve had some senseless acts of violence in our cities by cowards with guns. A lot of trauma has been happening in these areas,” Silva said.

Police are still trying to determine the motive behind this shooting.

Police are still trying to determine the motive behind this shooting.