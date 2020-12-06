SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It may be December, but fire season is not over yet. Pacific Gas and Electric said elevated fire danger may force shutoffs in parts of five counties.
Pacific Gas and Electric initially said high winds and dry conditions could prompt shutoffs in parts of 16 counties on Monday, but a change in wind direction significantly reduced the impact of the potential event. The Public Safety Power Shutoff event could now impact more than 12,000 people in Tuolumne, Tulare, Mariposa, Fresno and Madera counties.
Over 9,600 of the potentially impacted customers are in Tuolumne County, according to PG&E’s website on Sunday.
The high fire-risk conditions are forecasted to arrive late Sunday evening, continuing into Monday morning and peaking during the day Monday, PG&E said in a release Friday evening.
You can learn more about the potential PSPS event and check if your house will be impacted here.
