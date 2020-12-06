SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A declining intensive care unit capacity in the Greater Sacramento region has business owners preparing for tighter restrictions potentially going into effect as they are in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.

Restaurant owners in downtown Sacramento said it is sad to see their hard work of getting outdoor dining areas built back on the verge of shutting down.

It’s discouraging and a gut punch for them but some said they are not surprised it’s happening.

“We all know it’s coming down. You know, we were thankful we could get this last weekend out,” said Adam Pechal, chef and partner at Tiger.

Outdoor dining could once again become the latest thing you can’t do in Sacramento due to the pandemic. The Greater Sacramento Region’s ICU capacity numbers dropped from 21 percent on Saturday to 18 percent on Sunday.

With the new regional stay-at-home order announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom, any region with an ICU capacity that drops below 15 percent must enforce the new restrictions throughout counties within that region.

“We finally found a good thing with the park across the street doing brunches out there and weekends have been great. We’re finally catching our stride and now that’s going away,” Pechal said.

As Sacramento inches closer to having the regional stay-at-home order go into effect, the clock has struck midnight for the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions.

It was disheartening news for those hoping to stay afloat one plate at a time.

“It’s not good. The news, the world is just not good right now. But, we’re going to everything we can to keep going and be here on the other side,” said Jami Goldstene, co-owner of Solomon’s Delicatessen.

“We were takeout and delivery only, so it seems like we’re just going right back to where we started which isn’t the worst. But, you know, it’s a little disheartening,” Pechal said.

These restaurant owners are trying to be as positive as they can and hoped to have as many customers as they can in the last moments of outdoor dining.

