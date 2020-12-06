SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It was another weekend with signs up and voices raised in Sacramento, but this time, many walked away with a lot of damage to deal with.

“They threw eggs. They threw glass bottles. They threw Molotov cocktails, explosives,” said Jason Phillips.

Over 150 officers stood between President Donald Trump supporters and protesters at the Capitol on Saturday, the Sacramento Police Department said.

“I just can’t believe people can do things this bad and walk away,” said Shannon Lewis.

Lewis got back to her vehicle to find every window smashed out, and even the seats were coated in eggs.

“I was just out here to support everybody and be a part of it and this happens to me?” said Lewis.

Multiple altercations took place but were broken up by law enforcement.

“They destroyed vehicles lined up on the Capitol here – $50,000-plus in damage, I’m sure, done to people’s vehicles. It’s just absurd,” said Phillips.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Some people even had their tires slashed.

“Got back out here to the car, and we’re, if you will, very peaceful protesters, but we saw a little knife poke in the tire,” said Mark Matta.

Sacramento police got to work offering to change Matta’s flat tire. Even though many are left picking up the pieces after protesting, Matta said it won’t stop him from coming back out to be heard again.

“We just want to stand for fair elections and end the lockdowns,” he said. “We love protecting the vulnerable people but what we don’t want is to have the young people on lockdown.”

No arrests or injuries were reported and Sacramento police said neither side wanted to file a police report.