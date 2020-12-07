  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Woodland News, Yolo County

WOODLAND (CBS13) – Police arrested a man over the weekend who was seen on home surveillance video allegedly trying to climb the homeowner’s fence.

On Sunday just before 9 p.m., officers were called out to the 500 block of 5th Street in Woodland after someone said their home security camera recorded a man trying to climb over their rear fence. Police say they recognized the suspect as being Juan Carlos Reyes-Ibarra. He had been arrested Saturday for allegedly burglarizing a Woodland Crepe Land restaurant.

Police later found Reyes-Ibarra at a 7-Eleven store on Main Street in Woodland. He was arrested on the prowling charge and booked into the Yolo County Jail.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply