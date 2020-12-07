PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A school-aged child in Placer County died from complications of the flu, marking the first pediatric flu death in California this season, officials announced Monday.
According to Placer County Public Health, the child had underlying health conditions that did not include COVID-19.
In a release, interim Health Officer and Health and Human Services Director Dr. Rob Oldham said flu activity remains “relatively low so far this year” but this death serves as a reminder that the flu can be very serious.
Officials say 12 Placer County residents died of influenza last year, and 11 died the previous year.
This year, officials believe flu activity has remained low across the state due to coronavirus precautions including social distancing, hand washing, and mask wearing.
Everyone six months and older is recommended to get the flu vaccination annually.